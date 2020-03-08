PORTLAND – Geraldine Judith Francis left this world unexpectedly, on March 3, 2020.

She was born September 30, in Portland, Maine, daughter of Carl Gilmore and Louise Gilmore Jordan

She attended Portland schools and then married and started a family.

Judy was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to taking care of her family. Judy, as everyone knew her, was always the life of the party. She had a zest for life like no other. She had so many loving friends and cherished all of them so much. She will be very missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 35 years, Stephen F. Francis; a daughter, Mary L. Blakeney; brother, Carl Gilmore; and sister, Carol Ware.

She is survived by a brother, Kenneth Gilmore of Poland; a sister, Majorie Boucher and husband, Rodney, of South Portland; four children, Carol Blakeney of Cumberland, , Donna Blakeney of Bridgeton, Laura Waterhouse and husband, James, of New Gloucester, Stephen C. Francis of Portland; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

And to all her loving friends and neighbors who have always been there when she needed them, thank you, we know she loved you all very much.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5 -7 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Geraldine’s Tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

