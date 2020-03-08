RAYMOND – Robert “Bob” L. Belanger, 68, of Raymond, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at his home in Raymond. He was born in Biddeford and graduated from Thornton Academy. Upon graduation, he entered the military. After serving his country, he worked at Kittery Shipyard for many years before relocating to Raymond and becoming a building contractor. Bob mastered many trades as a builder and was a “one man crew” building many homes in the Lakes Region area.Bob was a movie enthusiast, loved golf, and anything outdoors the seasons had to offer, but mostly he enjoyed helping his friends with any type of project or repair they might have needed. He truly was a “Jack of all Trades”.He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Emmons and her husband Bruce of Arundel and Doris Spillane of Florida; a brother, Henry Descoteaux of Florida; three nieces, Michelle Wooten of Nebraska, Katherine Baker of Maine, and Christine Duncan of New York.There will be a gathering to honor and remember Bob from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. Please share your kind words, tributes and condolences at www.hallfuneralhome.net.In lieu of flowers,please consider a gift to:Travis Mills Foundation747 Western Ave, Suite 1Manchester, ME 04351 ortravismillsfoundation.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous