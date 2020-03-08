WESTBROOK – .Iva Baizley Johnson, 84, formerly of Scarborough and Windham, passed away March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 11, 1935, the youngest of seven children to Fred and Alma (Jones) Baizley.Iva was a graduate of Scarborough High School, class of 1955. On April 26, 1958, she married William Carl Johnson Jr. She held various job titles throughout her life, but her most important was Mom. She enjoyed raising her family and spoiled her children with warm chocolate chip cookies every day after school. Later, she became “Meme” to her grandchildren who she loved dearly.Iva was a remarkable, caring and strong hearted person. She was a woman who always carried a smile on her face and welcoming you with a big hug. Iva enjoyed gardening and working outside, as well as baking, crocheting and tending to her bird feeders.She is survived by her four children, Mark K. Johnson and his wife Carol of Casco, Timothy C. Johnson Sr. and his wife Sandra of Smithfield, Paul F. Johnson, his partner Tom Tibbetts of Pittsburg, Pa., and her daughter Heidi Lynn Tucker and her husband Mark of Windham. Iva was blessed with five grandchildren, Tara Johnson, Katelyn Tucker, William and Isabella Johnson, Timothy Johnson Jr., his wife Erin; and two great-grandchildren, Cale and Logan Johnson.Iva was predeceased by her husband, William C. Johnson Jr., as well as all of her siblings, Ralph Baizley, Kenneth Baizley Sr., Beulah Emerson, Vaughn Baizley, Ruth Libby, and Aubrey Baizley.The Johnson family sincerely thanks longtime family friend Kristelyn Hopkins for her devoted excellent, compassionate care over the past several months. Also, extended thanks for the great care given from Stroudwater Lodge, Compassus Hospice and Sedgewood Commons.A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or participate in Iva’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Iva’s name may be made to: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland PO Box 336 Westbrook, ME. 04098 or:

Compassus Hospice 163 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous