PORTLAND- James Clark Hunt passed away peacefully with his family by his side from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease on March 1, 2020.

Jim was born on August 10, 1942 to Harold “Hal” and Ruth Clark Hunt in Oneonta New York. After graduating from Oneonta High School, he attended Hamilton College, earning a B.A. in History, and Harvard University, earning his Ph.D. in Modern European History. Jim published his doctoral dissertation, “The People’s Party in Württemberg and Southern Germany, 1890-1914,” exploring the political behaviors of peasants in southern Germany, as well as numerous scholarly articles. His academic career spanned 15 years.

It was in Boston that Jim met his life’s love and partner of 53 years, Emmy Hoffmann, when they were both in graduate school. After being awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to complete his doctoral research in Germany, Emmy and Jim traveled extensively in western Europe. It was an idyllic time for them, providing fodder for many amusing and sometimes long stories later to be told around the dinner table.

In mid-life, Jim attended the University of Maine School of Law, later clerking for Justice Caroline Glassman of the Maine Supreme Court. His law practice included a two-year stint with Dan Lilley, as a criminal defense attorney, followed by many years at the firm, Robertson, Krieger, and McCallum.

Jim was committed to helping others through his profession, his work as a founding member of Portland Maine’s first Amnesty International chapter, as a board member and chair of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, and with the Maine Humanities Council.

Jim was a feminist and humanist, highly ethical and intellectual, teaching his daughters to respect and honor people from all backgrounds. An animal lover, he found much comfort and enjoyment with his two collies, Sabrina and Layla, and cats, Whiskers, Sammy, and Joey.

Jim was a voracious and constant reader, even into his last days, when he re-visited Moby Dick, the Bible, and the Iliad, among others. He was a minimalist at heart, valuing his family, travel, and delicious food far beyond any material possessions.

Jim was predeceased by his sister, Barbara (Hunt) Homolka, and his parents. He leaves behind a bereft and loving family: his wife and best friend, Emmy; his daughters, Rebecca Clark and Susannah Elizabeth, and his son-in-law, John Monroe, with whom he had many long discussions about philosophy and history, as well as his grandchildren, Merrick, Monroe and Jhené Hunt. He was a treasured uncle to his sister’s children, Leslie, Caroline, Alice, Ann, and David.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either of the following charities: Hospice of Southern Maine or The Center for Victims of Torture.

