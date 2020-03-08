VENICE, Fla. – Robert L. “Bob” Quinn, 76, passed away on March 3, 2020, in Venice, Fla., after courageously battling Parkinson’s and diabetes for many years.

He was born in Fall River, Mass., on April 28, 1943, the son of Frederick L. and Margaret (Jackson) Quinn. He graduated from Sanford, Maine, High School and received a B.S. in Music Education from the University of New Hampshire and an M.S. in Educational Administration from the University of Southern Maine.

Bob was the Band Director and Director of Music in Dover, N.H., from 1966-73. He then held other jobs, including manager of Eastern Musical Supply in West Falmouth. However, he missed teaching music and especially missed the students. He became the high school concert band director, assistant marching band director and teacher of other music subjects at Westbrook (Maine) High School from 1989-2005, at which time he retired.

He and his wife, Barbara Foote Quinn, moved to Venice where Bob was very active in his church, serving on several boards and singing in the choir. He was also a member of the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys Barbershop Chorus.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, Bob is survived by a son Richard (Veronica) Quinn and daughter Christine (Robert) Sinkewicz; grandsons, Anthony and Nicholas Quinn, granddaughters, Amanda and Sara Sinkewicz; a sister, Carol Davenport; nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Venice (Florida) United Church of Christ on Saturday, March 14, at 2 pm., with a reception in the parish hall following the service.

Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla.

In lieu of flowers,

please send memorial contributions to:

Choir Fund of the Venice United Church of Christ

620 Shamrock Blvd.

Venice, FL 34293 or to:

a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous