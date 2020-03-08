CUMBERLAND –Wesley C. “Wes” Davis, 73, of Cumberland passed away suddenly in Scarborough with his daughter by his side on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 5, 1946 in Hartland to the late Moses C. Davis and Gloria P. Ireland. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1974. He married Edna Cochran in 2011. Wes enjoyed mowing his lawn, having coffee at Allen Farms, motorcycles, old cars, roller skating, and dancing. Wes worked as a firefighter for several years. He was also a bus driver, he drove dump truck for A.H. Grover and Scot Dugas before working and retiring from the Maine Turnpike Authority. After retiring from the Maine Turnpike Authority, he started his own business and called it Wes’ Odd Job’s. Wesley is survived by his two daughters, Laurie Hayer and her husband Gary of Standish, Rachel Davis Downer and her husband Rodney of Standish; grandchildren, Kirk Keay of Albion, Ashley Davis of Standish, and Joshua Hayer of Standish; great-granddaughter, Maci Keay of Albion; brother, Timothy Davis and wife Wanda of Augusta; stepchildren Bruce and wife Debbie, Scot, and Larry Cochran of Cumberland and Jennifer Bonnell and husband Michael of Falmouth. He has several nieces, nephews and cousins. Wesley is predeceased by his wife Edna, his sister Susan and his brothers Gary, Wayne, Bruce, and Barry; and, nephew Toby. The family thanks the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the loving care that Wesley received while there. A very special thank you to Elaine Foster for all of her loving care when Wes was home. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. where a memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. To express condolences and to participate in Wes’ online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

