A boy, Miles Richard Dewey born to Kensley White Richardson and Logan Richard Dewey on February 14, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine.

A boy, David James Timm born to Christopher Hanson and Sarah Caitlin Timm (Simmons) on February 23, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Greg and Cathy Simmons of Siler City, North Carolina. Paternal Grandparents, Richard and Laura Timm of Owls Head, Maine. Sibling, Elizabeth Timm.

A boy, Thomas Miller Wildes born to Naythan Walter Miller Beckwith and Rachel Marie Bishop Wildes born February 23, 2020 of Bowdoinham, Maine. Maternal Grandparents Burbura Bishop of Bowdoinham, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Dianne Beckwith and Russ Neiman of Bowdoinham, Maine. Great Grandparent, Nora Bishop of Bowdoinham, Maine. Sibling, Walter Beckwith of Bath, Maine.

A girl, Scarlett Grace Siegl-Carter born to Dara Joanne Siegl and Matthew Ralph Carter on February 26, 2020 of Yarmouth, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Carol and Glenn Siegl of Pembine, Wisconsin. Paternal Grandparents, Mildred and Ralph Carter of Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Siblings, Isabella, and Annaliese Howard.

A boy, Barrett MacLean Ely born to Patrick Ely and Susannah Young on February 25, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, George and Patricia Young of Brunswick, Maine. Jonathan and Caroline Ely of Spencer, Massachusetts. Siblings, Lincoln and Tucker Ely.

A girl, Cecelia Noralee Watkins born to Billy J. and Jennifer H. Watkins (Morin) on February 26, 2020 of Lisbon, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Paul and Noreen Morin of Lisbon, Maine. Paternal Grandparents Kathy Wade and Brent Watkins of Texas. Sibling, Paul J. Watkins.

