MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55-and-older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55-and-older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages, served at table. 5 to 7 p.m. Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth Foreside. Free.

Baked haddock supper, includes potato, rice, vegetable, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, rolls, beverage and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 children, $30 families.

Knights of Columbus Lenten haddock dinners, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, rice, peas, tossed salad, bread and butter, coffee, lemonade and assorted desserts. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. $12, $5 children, with a maximum of $30 for families. Contact Ray 651-6636.

SATURDAY

Public supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads and pies. 5 to 7 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 children. Reservations accepted but not required. 725-2185.

Baked bean supper, serving three kinds of beans, hot dogs, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 ages 5 to 12. 846-4724.

Public baked bean supper, including two kinds of baked beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church UCC, 810 Main Street, Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children. 854-9157.

Roasted turkey dinner, including vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $10, $4 for children 12 and under. 854-2379.

