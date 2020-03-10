YORK

U.S. Census specialist will give talk at library

U.S. Census Bureau Partnership specialist Sterling Roop will speak about the 2020 Census at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at York Public Library, 15 Long Sands Road.

Roop will cover the history of the census, why an accurate count is important for the community and state and what communities and individuals can do to help ensure an accurate count. He will be available to answer any related questions following the talk.

Thursday also marks the official kick off of the nationwide 2020 Census self-response.

For more details, call 363-2818 or visit york.lib.me.us.

DAMARISCOTTA

Art conservationist will give lecture on Tuesday

Sarah Fisher will be a guest speaker at Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions program at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Porter Meeting Hall at 184 Main St.

Fisher’s talk will be about fine art painting conservation, illustrated by examples from her career as a museum-based painting conservator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., and also about some of the challenging philosophical issues involved in the field. Her chat will also cover her adventurous national and international travels serving as an art courier with the museum.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering.

For more details, call the library at 563-5513.

SOUTH BERWICK

Barn preservation talk offers advice, techniques

Author John Porter, from the University of New Hampshire, and Arron Sturgis, from Preservation Timber Framing, will co-host a talk about barn preservation techniques at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Counting House Museum, at 2 Liberty St.

Porter recently released the second edition of his book, “Preserving Old Barns,” providing readers with an invaluable resource on barn design, use, maintenance and restoration of old barns, as well as how to assess, care for and celebrate those structures. The illustrated, full color second edition features over 200 pictures, 100 pages of new information and barn preservation techniques from timber framer Sturgis. It provides a practical understanding of the history, function and preservation of old barns.

This talk will offer guests the chance to ask Porter and Sturgis questions about barn preservation concerns. Guests are encouraged to bring pictures of their barns.

For more information, go tooldberwick.org.

WELLS

Event to benefit baby in need of liver transplant

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance and Fundraiser will be held Saturday in the hall of St. Mary Church,at 236 Eldridge Road.

Corned beef and cabbage, along with ham will be on the menu, with music provided by Tom Pomeroy. The evening will begin with a social from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

This year’s benefactor of the event is baby Ophelia, a 6-month-old relative of parishioners who needs a liver transplant. Shortly after birth, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver disease called biliary atresia. She is under care at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The constant medical care has caused severe financial hardship for her family. Even though they have insurance, much of the treatment is not fully covered.

Tickets to the dinner dance are $30. To reserve a spot, call 207-646-6870 or 207-850-6488.

If you are unable to attend the dinner dance but can help the cause, the Knights of Columbus will be collecting donations after Masses in the narthex of St. Mary Church. You can also send a check to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 3050, Wells, ME 04090. All checks should be made out to “Knights of Columbus.”

