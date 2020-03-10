BUCKSPORT

Volunteers sought for Bridge the Gap Race

Main Street Bucksport is seeking volunteers to help out at the Eighth Annual Bridge the Gap Race, scheduled for May 2 in the downtown area. Volunteers are needed to staff water stations along the course, help runners at key turns, assist at the finish line and more.

Bridge the Gap consists of two courses, a 3-mile and a 10-mile race. Both races continue the traditional start at Fort Knox in Prospect, crossing the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. The 10-miler then tours Verona Island from west to east, and the 3-miler cuts across Verona Island and follows the scenic waterfront walkway. Both races finish on Main Street in the heart of downtown Bucksport and bring about 600 runners to the community.

To sign up to volunteer, contact Brook at [email protected] or call 479-3933. For more details, go tomainstreetbucksport.org.

CAMDEN

Bank donates $7,500 to boost basketball tournament attendance

Camden National Bank recently donated nearly $7,500 to 10 Maine high school teams in the communities where it has banking centers for the 2020 boys’ and girls’ state basketball championships. The support made it possible for more than 1,500 students to attend this year’s games in Portland, Bangor and Augusta and cheer on their friends and classmates.

This unique sponsorship began 11 years ago when a Camden National Bank employee called attention to the fact that many high school students don’t have the funds to buy tickets to see their teams play in the championships. Those students miss out on seeing the game and being a part of this important community event. Since then, the bank has donated nearly $60,000 to Maine high schools and enabled more than 12,000 students to attend championship games for free.

PORTLAND

United Way gives Pine Tree Legal $10,000 grant

Pine Tree Legal Assistance has been awarded a one-year grant from United Way of York County, totaling $10,000, to support homelessness prevention and economic security for families with low incomes in York County.

Pine Tree Legal is Maine’s oldest and largest statewide civil legal aid provider. It focuses on the preservation of housing and related housing needs; maintaining, enhancing and protecting income and economic stability; promoting safety, health and well-being; improving outcomes for Maine children and youth; enforcing workplace opportunities, income and legal protections for low-wage workers; meeting the legal needs of populations with other vulnerabilities; and improving the delivery of legal services and justice for low-income Mainers statewide.

Through the mobilization of people, resources and expertise, United Way of York County works to improve lives across York County. Thanks to the continued support of dedicated individuals, businesses and organizations across the region, this year the United Way is investing in 63 community programs that serve children, youth, adults and families.

To learn more about United Way of York County, visitbuildcommunity.org or call 207-985-3359.

KENNEBUNK

St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by Christ Church

Christ Church will present their annual St. Patrick’s Concert and Supper on Saturday at 6 Dane St.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. followed by the buffet from 5:30 to 7 p.m., serving fresh-cooked and hand-carved corned beef sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw and sauerkraut, with beverages and dessert. Congregation Moderator and Chef de Cuisine Dan Moisan will prepare the buffet supper, and reservations are recommended.

Christ Church music director “Maestro” Warren King has gathered several excellent local musicians and singers, who will perform a varied program of nostalgic Irish music.

The cost for both events is a suggested donation of $20, or $15 for students and seniors. The cost to attend the concert is $15, or $10 for students and seniors; the supper only is $10, or $7 for seniors and students; children under-12 are always free for any event.

Admission is open to all, regardless of ability to give.

