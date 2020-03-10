BRUNSWICK – Nancy Hall, born Nancy Despres, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 in her sleep.

Born May 20, 1929, in New York, NY, Nancy grew up in Westchester county New York and eventually got her Masters degree in early childhood education from Bank Street College. Nancy’s undergrad experience at Earlham College included a year studying abroad in France shortly after the end of WWII. During this time in France, Nancy developed strong friendships that still remain today.

Nancy’s career in education included several schools in the Cambridge, Mass. area as well as leading her own early education school.

Nancy married David Hall in 1969 after meeting on an Appalachian Mountain Club trip. Nancy and David moved to an old tidal farm on Dam Cove in West Bath, Maine, where they lived for the next 44 years, and where they raised their two children, Alison and Jonathan. Nancy’s love for the outdoors included gardening, camping, hiking, wilderness canoeing and ocean sailing. She also enjoyed arranging and experiencing travel, both locally and abroad. Nancy was inquisitive by nature, had a strong personal compass in many aspects of her life, and cared deeply about those around her. Nancy considered herself a Quaker and was a 50-year member of the Brunswick Friends Meeting.

Nancy is survived by her children Alison and Jonathan; her grandchildren Katelyn and Grace; her brother-in-law Kenneth Overman, her sister-in-law Elizabeth Harmon; and five nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Nancy will be scheduled at a later date.

