GREENVILLE, N.C. – Lloyd R. Goodwin Jr., crossed over peacefully and gracefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:22 a.m. May the rest of his journey be peaceful, with his soul tribe, and in the fullness of pure love and light.

Lloyd is remembered for his loving, kind, gentle hearted soul, his sense of humor, and his love for music and knowledge.

He was born in Millinocket, Maine to Lloyd and Eleanor Goodwin on Feb. 7, 1944. Some of his fondest memories are of the beautiful lakes in Maine where he grew up and spent time with family, swimming in the clear waters, learning to sail, and boating. He continued the lineage of his father’s path of service in healthcare through his many contributions in the mental health community and most recently as a professor at East Carolina University.

He received his Ph.D., LPC, and CRC-MAC and was interim chairman of the Department of Rehabilitation Studies. He was also director and professor in Substance Abuse and Clinical Counseling Program within the Department of Rehabilitation Studies, School of Allied Health Sciences at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. where he helped to create the Substance Abuse and Counseling Department. There, he poured his encouraging inspiration, legacy, and love of teaching to his students. Lloyd also taught graduate courses in clinical, substance abuse, and rehabilitation counseling while maintaining a full and part-time private counseling and clinical counseling practice off and on since 1968. Notably, Dr. Goodwin helped to initiate and develop the first national and North Carolina master’s degree level certification in substance abuse counseling. He earned his Ph.D. in Counseling, Health & Rehabilitation, with a major in Rehabilitation Counseling from Florida State University in 1974. He was on the faculty at the State University of New York at Buffalo, Assumption College, and Emporia State University, prior to his most recent position at East Carolina University, where he began in 1989. Dr. Goodwin proudly worked in the counseling field for 33 years as either a clinical counselor or counselor educator. He was a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC) with a specialty certification in addictions counseling (Master Addictions Counselor; MAC). Dr. Goodwin was also the founder and past-president of Professional Association of Rehabilitation Counselors (PARC). Last but not least, he is a published author of “The Button Therapy Book” which embodies his holistic counseling perspective.

His heart centered legacy of wisdom, progressive ideas, kindness, music, inspiration, and service will live on through all those he crossed paths with. He deeply influenced and inspired many people on their path of service and is known and respected in the community for these gifts he gave so humbly. He will be missed greatly by many in this community and beyond, but will live in our hearts forever.

He is a beloved father and grandfather and is survived by his son Justin Goodwin and his wife Denise Goodwin and grandkids Benjamin, Liam, Summer and daughter Kristin Goodwin and her fiancé Manuwade Karuthanang. He is also a beloved older brother to Nancy Wentworth and husband Tom, Barbara Swan and husband Stephen, and Beverly Camp and uncle to their children Colin, Sarah, Erin, Kate, and Mark.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.

