KENNEBUNK – Donna Dalton Littlefield Harmon, 77, A.K.A. ? “Mom, Nan, Nanie, and The Other Nanie”, died peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at River Ridge Center in Kennebunk, from long-term health issues with her family at her side.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1943 in Biddeford, Maine, the daughter of Stanley Albra and Marjorie Ann Joyce Hutchins.

Donna lived and worked in Kennebunk her entire life and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1961. She reinvented herself countless times throughout her life, doing anything and everything necessary to take care of her family. Working at local businesses in her earlier years like Bowdoin?s gifts, Nunan?s Lobster Hut or Bradbury?s market, she was able to put her first husband Donnie, through college. As a teacher?s aide in Mrs. Myrick?s class at the Park Street school, she was the teacher on the playground who kept everyone in line! Donna also had many jobs in later years, including the Kennebunk Nursing Home, Coastal Decorations, and the Kennebunk Town Hall. She always enjoyed working and helping people. While working at the town hall she became a notary which allowed her to give a special gift to one of her great nieces, officiating at her wedding ceremony in August of 2016. That wedding just happened to be the last time she and all of her siblings were at an event together.

A very talented and crafty person, she often made many holiday decorations by hand including everyone?s Christmas stockings, Christmas tree skirts, and so much more. She loved life, and she loved people. In retirement one of her favorite things to do was take a daily drive with her beloved dog, Gaffer, around the port and the beaches, continuing to breathe in the life of the places she knew and loved.

Donna was predeceased by her first husband and high school sweetheart, Donald Littlefield; her second husband and love of her life, Raymond Harmon; her parents; her beloved brother, Dennis Dalton, and her longtime friend, Tony Ross.

Donna is survived by her five children; Jeff Littlefield and life partner Lori Smith of Kennebunk; Marc Littlefield and his wife, Scottie, of Kennebunk; Kevin Littlefield and his wife, Donna of Saco; Chris Littlefield of Kennebunk; her daughter Jennifer Farrar and her husband, Tim of Fayetteville, AR; her siblings Deborah Clough of Kennebunk; Kelly Normand and her husband Eric of Pegram, TN; her brother Bruce Givetz and his wife, Jean of Pacific Grove, CA; her sister-in-law Carol Dalton of Kennebunk; and her seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A private celebration will be held in July.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Village Fund

c/o Friend of RSU 21

117 Alewive Road

Kennebunk, ME 04043,

to help children in need to pay for their hot lunches.

Checks should be made out to Friend of RSU 21.

