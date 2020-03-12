Visitor restrictions

Bridgton Hospital has implemented a temporary new visiting policy in order to decrease the spread of viruses and protect patients, staff and the community. Adults with respiratory issues are asked to not visit patients in the hospital and all children under 12 are restricted from visiting. For more information call 647-6000.

Youth Art Month

Stop in at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., to celebrate Youth Art Month with an exhibition of work by young artists from Lake Region High School and Fryeburg Academy. The work will be on display through April 3 and all are welcome to come see it. For more information and opening hours go to gallery302.com or call 647-2787.

Waiting for Big Night

A sure sign of spring is the anticipation of Big Night – the annual migration of amphibians (frogs and salamanders) from their winter quarters to their mating sites in vernal pools. This usually occurs on the first warm, rainy night in early spring and the amphibians come out en masse, trying to cross roads to get to the breeding pools. Since spring may be happening sooner rather than later this year, everyone should be careful when driving at night and try to avoid squishing the frogs and salamanders as they embark on their seasonal journey. For more information about Big Night and how to help these creatures go to mainelakes.org or email [email protected]

GeoBee winners go to semifinals

Congratulations to my neighbor, Stevens Brook Elementary School fifth grader Daniel Jaronczyk, for winning the local National Geographic GeoBee competition. He and Caleb Otte from Songo Locks School will go to the state finals at University of Maine in Farmington on March 27. State level winners receive $1,000 and a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national championship. Good luck, Daniel.

Advance directive education

Advance directives state who is authorized to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so and clarify what medical treatment and measures you want at the end of your life. These directives are very important and necessary for everyone. From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 26, there will be information and education sessions, including a Q&A panel, in the Bridgton Hospital Conference Room, 25 Hospital Drive. A notary and witnesses will also be available to assist in finalizing advance directive documents. This event is free and open to everyone age 18 and older. Families are encouraged to attend.

Art in the Park

The annual Art in the Park event, sponsored by the Bridgton Artists Guild and Gallery 302, is looking for artists and craftspeople who are interested in selling their wares during the festival on July 18 (rain date July 19). Download an application from gallery302.com or stop by Gallery 302, 112 Main St., to pick one up. New food vendors and nonprofit groups that would like to have a booth at the event should call Nancy at 583-6677 for more information.

