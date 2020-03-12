Thank you, Hartford Courant columnist and professor Gina Barreca, for spelling out the true meaning of class (March 7)! In today’s world of crazy, mixed-up values, we seemed to have lost the true meaning of this word.
Class distinction comes only to those who carry it in their pocket, as Lord Chesterfield once said about his brilliant knowledge and education. Education is like a pocket watch, which only needs to be brought out at the right time and place. In other words, it’s not an ostentatious affair – and those who have it, know when to refer to it.
Also her referencing Dorothy Parker’s statement about what God thinks about money: “Just look at the people He gave it to.” And conversely, many of those who have contributed to resolving society’s problems have remained anonymous.
We appreciated all of your remarks, Professor.
Elizabeth Bodner Cumiskey
Kennebunk
