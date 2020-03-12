I know it’s been fashionable lately to bash Central Maine Power, but I have a little different take.
The other night it was a little breezy and about 1:30 a.m., we lost our power. Being on a somewhat remote service line, I expected the power to be out for some time. I called CMP at about 2 a.m. to report the outage, and a line truck showed up in about 20 minutes.
The technician found a small tree down on the line, which he removed with a chain saw; he then reset the breaker on the pole and we had our power back by 3 a.m.
By any standard, this is outstanding service. I’d like to express my appreciation to CMP for this excellent response.
Jeff Murdock
Raymond
