The Press Herald published a recent report about Portland’s support of the arts (Feb. 8). Theater, music and dance were all on the list. My guess is that a significant number of seniors are in the audience for these events.

It would be great to give seniors credit for our contributions to the Portland area, especially as we could use some good press. Usually seniors are told we are a drain on Maine, as we will need care workers as our health declines.

The next time you go to the theater, look around. You will find senior citizens smiling and clapping and giving standing ovations.

Margo Donnis

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: