The Press Herald published a recent report about Portland’s support of the arts (Feb. 8). Theater, music and dance were all on the list. My guess is that a significant number of seniors are in the audience for these events.
It would be great to give seniors credit for our contributions to the Portland area, especially as we could use some good press. Usually seniors are told we are a drain on Maine, as we will need care workers as our health declines.
The next time you go to the theater, look around. You will find senior citizens smiling and clapping and giving standing ovations.
Margo Donnis
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
South Portland Sentry
Cape Elizabeth High School speech team wins state title
-
Uncategorized
Letters to the Editor
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Stay calm, wash hands, stay home if sick
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford historic landmarks come alive in student art
-
Meetinghouse
Jan Ryder, Portland: With power and precision, doctor fought cancer alongside us
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.