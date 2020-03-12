LEBANON – Elizabeth A. Torno, 86, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on March 6, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on June 4, 1933 in Milton Mills, NH to Mervyn and Alice (Stevens) Hurd. Elizabeth grew up in Milton and attended schools there. Elizabeth married Robert D. Torno, Sr. July 20, 1952 and they had two sons, Robert, Jr. and David (Bib) and one daughter, Melony. In her early years, she worked at the dress shop in Sanford, Maine and then became secretary for RD Torno & Sons Paving for several years.Elizabeth loved the ocean, crafting, and traveling the fair circuit with her loving husband; selling her beautiful crafts. They visited through-out the United States, excluding Hawaii, and many memories were made on their trip to Germany.Elizabeth loved spending summers at the ocean. They wintered in Florida and Myrtle Beach, SC where they met many great friends.She is lovingly survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert D. Torno, Sr.; her son Robert D. Torno, Jr. and wife Celina, daughter-in-law Ellen Torno; five grandchildren, Robert D. Torno, III and wife Christa, Ryan Torno, Heather Torno Roux and husband Christopher, Joshua Torno, and Jessica Torno; five great-grandchildren, Alexandra Torno, Robert D. Torno IV, Scott Torno, Ava Torno and Raymond Roux; and her loving dog Lily.Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Roger and Richard Hurd; her daughter Melony and son David.At Mrs. Torno?s request, all services will be private.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

