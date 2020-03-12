BIDDEFORD – Raymond A. Welch, 73, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Portland on Dec. 20, 1946, son of the late Frank and Anna (Heath) Welch.

He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. He is survived by siblings, Roland, Edward, and Robert of Connecticut, Diane and Phillip of Fla., and his longtime caregiver, Wendy. Also many nieces and nephews.

Ray enjoyed fishing, collecting bottles and cans, working on his moped or truck. He enjoyed helping local business with work and also spending time with Emily, Quinlan, and Annabelle.

A graveside service will be held at a later date

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

