PORTLAND – William H. Davis, 79, died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in White Plains N.Y., Bill was the eldest child of William Emerson and Mildred Healy Davis. He grew up in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and attended college at Colgate University where he graduated with a B.S. in geology. Bill turned that education into a lifelong professional career in medical disability underwriting at Paul Revere and Unum, where he retired in 1999.

A renaissance man, Bill?s interests were broad and diverse. He loved the mountains, the ocean and lakes. He climbed, hiked, cross-country skied and marveled at the gifts of the earth and its history. He was a serious vegetable gardener and a fabulous cook. Bill loved learning and books, science, history, satire and writing. He enjoyed musical theater and especially every production his granddaughter Emily performed in. Bill possessed an exquisite wry sense of humor, often amplified by his interest in politics and world events. Never short on opinion, Bill was a proud lifelong liberal democrat, an environmentalist and fierce supporter of equality. Bill never met a game of bocce, croquet or miniature golf he didn?t enjoy, and was, in his words, a spastic but enthusiastic bowler. Above all, he was a kind and generous soul who deeply loved his family.

Bill leaves his beloved wife, Bonnie, his beautiful family, Andrew and wife, Amber, Chris and granddaughter, Emily, Jill and husband, Brian, grandchildren, Fiona and Finn; brother, Fred, Gwenn, nephew, Ben and niece, Lily.

A private celebration for Bill is planned in the spring. Contributions in Bill?s memory may be made to Preble Street, Portland, Maine. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Williams tribute page and to sign his online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous