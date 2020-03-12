STANDISH – Paul Warren Hart, 61, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. The son of Obed and Faith (Ludwig) Hart, was born on July 23, 1958, in Camden, Maine.

He graduated from Camden-Rockport High School and became a master electrician upon graduating from Eastern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. Paul had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was very generous, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cribbage with friends, long walks, and going for drives with his music cranked. He was an avid sports fan, whether he was watching on television, playing at local courts and fields, or attending one of his children?s games. Paul had a meticulous attention to detail in his life and career and always prided himself on high quality performance. Paul was so proud of the accomplishments of his two children, Josh and Casey, and of being ?Gramps? to his beautiful granddaughter and granddog.

Paul is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his son Joshua and his wife, Jessica (Cole), of Gorham and their daughter, Bellamy; his daughter, Casey of Portland; Josh and Casey?s brother, Joseph Pelletier of Gorham, whom he thought of as a son; his brother, Daniel and wife, Julie, of Bethel and their family; his brother Andrew and wife, Sherri, of Rockport and their family; and his Aunt Ann (Ludwig) and husband, Ron, Leadbetter of Hope and their family. Paul will be missed by entire family and his multitude of friends ad acquaintances. The family thanks everyone for their love and support. A Celebration of Life for Paul will be held on Saturday, April 4, from 2-4 p.m., at Barrettstown Farmhouse in Hope, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:

Hope Historical Society.

