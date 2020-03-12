Poetry reading

Poets Mark Melnicove and Cassie Pryun will be the featured guest when the monthly Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series continues at 7 p.m. March 21 at Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common.

Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel are hosts.

Melnicove is a poet, teacher, editor, publisher and performance artist. His papers are archived at Bowdoin College.

Pryun is a poet, an English teacher at Wayneflete, a former Melnicove student and has two published collections.

A $4 donation is suggested and light fare will be served at a poetry party.

Library friends to plan book sale

Friends of Walker Memorial Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 26 to discuss the group’s upcoming book sale to support the Westbrook High School senior scholarship fund.

Those interested in joining the group or helping with the fundraiser should attend the upcoming meeting and another on April 23. The group meets on the second floor of the library, 800 Main St.

“We are looking for people to sort, label and sell books for us,” said Kelly Day, a group organizer. “We will have a pizza sorting party at some point, too, all ages and families welcome to sort.”

Donations of books in clean condition will be accepted beginning Monday, March 16.

Scholarship applications for graduating seniors for $300 to go towards school expenses are available at the library. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: