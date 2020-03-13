The Maine Regiment All Age Drum & Bugle Corp will hold an informational/practice session for any interested members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 28 at Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post #35, 413 Broadway, South Portland. For more information, call 613-9196 or 409-4460.
