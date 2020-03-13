May Day Festival planning continues

Planning continues for Kennebunk’s 22nd annual May Day Festival. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020 in downtown Kennebunk.

The festival needs many volunteers that day to make things run smoothly and it need only be for a short time. Examples include: attaching ribbons to the May poles, helping to line up parade participants, checking in crafters, decorating and un-decorating Main Street and general trash collection in the downtown area after the event.

Those interested in volunteering, email Linda Johnson at [email protected] or call 207-604-1341.

Those interested in being part of the craft market there’s still time; visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday. The website includes a sign-up sheet and address information to mail payment. There’s also a sign-up sheet for nonprofit organizations looking to participate.

Festival planning meetings are open to the public. For more information, email Linda Johnson for the next scheduled date and copy of the agenda.

AFIO meeting planned for March 21

The next public meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The meeting will be held at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center at 4 Dane St. in Kennebunk. The featured speaker, Louis Sell, will address the past and present state of affairs in Bosnia and Kosovo.

Retired Foreign Service officer, Sell, was a State Department expert on U.S.-Soviet relations that took him to strategic locations that included Moscow, Vienna, Yugoslavia, Bosnia, and Kosovo.

International coalitions led by the U.S. ended conflicts there and helped establish opportunities for democratic ways and Western ideologies with a prosperous future. In spite of some successes, questions are now arising about the long term viability of these settlements. This is the latest in a series of discussions relating to the importance of intelligence in current public affairs. This AFIO meeting is open to the public and a question period will follow.

For more information, call 985-3634.

Library plans Friday fun in April

Looking for something fun to do after school on Friday afternoons? Come to the library at 3 p.m. every Friday for crafts, activities and experiments. Just for teens ages 10 and older. This coming month on the April 3, the library will create newspaper baskets, April 10 the activity will be a model of a pair of human lungs. On April 17, the activity will be the creation a paracord baby Yoda, and April 24, the activity will be Perler beads.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Musem to host Wabanaki Maine program

The Brick Store Museum, in celebration of Maine’s bicentennial year, will focus on the history of the state from the Wabanaki perspective through an interactive program with Maine Wabanaki REACH. On Wednesday, March 25, “Exploring Wabanaki Maine” will take place in the museum’s Program Center for participants to engage with Wabanaki history. This is a participatory program appropriate for adults and teens, with the goal of increasing our community’s understanding of colonization.

Participation in the program is free, but limited to 35 participants. The program begins at 5 p.m. Registration is required, and can be completed by visiting www.brickstoremuseum.org/programs or by calling 985-4802.

Maine-Wabanaki REACH advances Wabanaki self-determination by strengthening the cultural, spiritual and physical well-being of Native people in Maine. It sees a future where Maine and Wabanaki people join together, acknowledging truth, promoting healing and creating change. REACH (Restoration-Engagement-Advocacy-Change-Healing) began as a collaboration of state and tribal child welfare workers who knew from their work together that children, families, and communities need truth, healing and change.

Land trust announces new board members

Kennebunk Land Trust announced the addition of three new board members to its board of directors: Erin Cavallaro, Lori Beath and Bill Cox. These new members join a board of directors that includes Rob Felvinci, Scott Gasperin, Tony Liguori, Tom Wellman and KLT’s chair of the board of Directors, Beth Sandmire.

Cavallaro is a Kennebunk native and has always had a passion for open spaces and the environment. She is currently the director of philanthropy for Maine Farmland Trust, a statewide organization that protects farmland, supports farmers and their businesses, and advances the future of farming. She has spent over a decade raising funds and developing creative communication campaigns for local and regional nonprofit organizations.

After spending over 30 summers in Kennebunk, Beath and her family officially moved to Kennebunk in 2016. She became interested in the Kennebunk Land Trust to make sure that this wonderful town does not become over developed and lose its charm. She previously served on the board of the Jon Francis Foundation whose mission is dedicated to saving lives through wilderness safety education, empowering families who have suffered the loss of an adult loved one in the wilderness and advocating for legal protection for missing adults.

Cox has worked 35 years in the investment management industry including institutional and management positions with The Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC Wood Gundy and Drexel Burnham & Lambert. Since 1997, he has been a managing member and chief investment officer of Cox Capital Management LLC, an investment advisory and wealth management firm. His family has spent summers in Maine since 1963; his family moved to Maine full time in April 2019. He loves exploring the Maine outdoors with his family. He is an active member of the Cape Arundel Golf Club, serving as president from 2006-2008.

The mission of the Kennebunk Land Trust is to permanently conserve and steward land to benefit natural and human communities. Kennebunk Land Trust is a membership powered organization and relies on its members to fulfill its mission. The land trust has protected over 3,400 acres throughout its 48 year history. For more information or to become a member, visit www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

