KENNEBUNKPORT — Those who bought property from January 2018 through April of this year should expect a visit from data collectors with Vision Government Solutions, which is conducting a valuation update for the town. They’ll look at the exterior and the interior of the property to verify building dimensions and the like, Visions Project Manager Sandra Schmucki told selectmen at a recent meeting.

All other properties will be looked in a “windshield view” or “drive by” manner by field reviewers.

Regarding properties other than those in the two-year category, “You may see a vehicle driving up to your house, but they won’t be knocking on your door unless there’s a big discrepancy” between what property cards say and what they see, said Kennebunkport Assessing Agent Becky Nolette.

All this is to aid in making a market adjustment that town officials say will likely change property values. Kennebunkport hasn’t had an update since 2009, said Nolette.

The market analysis could mean an increase or decrease in a property value and could ultimately result in a change in the tax rate, currently set at $9.45 per $1,000 worth of property. The tax rate depends on a number of factors, said Nolette, and is set by the selectmen’s board following the budget process.

“Assessments are part of the math equation, but (the rate) is based on school, municipal and county tax,” she explained.

In 2008, the Kennebunkport tax rate had been $16.15, but dropped to $6.34 in 2009 following a full revaluation, because of the change in property values, Nolette said.

Letters have gone out to taxpayers who have purchased property in the last two years, Schmucki said, letting them know to expect a visit. Data collectors are expected to be out in the community around the end of March or the first of April, knocking on doors, she said.

At the same time data collectors are doing their work, appraisers will be studying the real estate transactions that have occurred over the past two years in order to gain a complete understanding of the property value in Kennebunkport, according to information on the town’s website. During this time, construction cost and depreciation tables will also be updated.

Data collectors and field reviewers will carry identification and a letter of introduction on town letterhead, and their vehicle information will be on file with the Kennebunkport Police Department and the town’s Assessing Office.

Once values are determined, property owners will receive a notice of their new assessment.

Schmucki told selectmen work is expected to be complete by the end of July.

The state recommends assessments be updated every 10 years, to maintain equity, town officials say. Not having equitable values causes residents to lose their full share of state sponsored tax breaks like the Homestead and veterans’ exemptions, they said.

“It’s time for us to adjust,” said Nolette.

