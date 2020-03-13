BRUNSWICK — Kenneth Gloss, owner of Boston’s Brattle Book Shop and a guest appraiser on PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow,” will talk about the value of old and rare books during an event Monday at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Gloss will talk about the history of his bookshop, which dates back to 1825. He’ll show some his favorite finds, describe the joys of the “hunt” for rare books, and explain what makes a book valuable. He’ll take questions from the audience at the end of the talk, which starts at 6 p.m. at the library at 23 Pleasant St.

After the talk, he’ll give free verbal appraisals of any books that attendees bring that they want to know the value of.

Kenneth Gloss took the reins of Brattle Book Shop from his late father, George Gloss, a well-known figure both in Boston and national antiquarian circles. Kenneth Gloss worked in the store had worked in the store since he was a child and chose to go into the book business rather than pursue a doctorate in chemistry. He became the sole proprietor upon his father’s death in 1985.

“I found that books were in my blood and that I would never be really happy if I abandoned the business,” he said in a news release.

Gloss is a member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, the New England Antiquarian Booksellers of America, the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Antiquarian Booksellers Association, the Committee for the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair and the Boston Society. He also is a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society as well as serving on the board of overseers of the USS Constitution Museum.

For further information about this talk and more about book-collecting, appraisals and future free and open talks, call the store at 800-447-9595 or visit the website, brattlebookshop.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: