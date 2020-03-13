The Maine Department of Environmental Protection on Friday issued a draft permit for the $1 billion power line expansion project being pursued by Central Maine Power Co., with significant conditions to limit the scope of its impacts.

The agency’s order in one instance limits the width of the corridor to close to a third of what the power company had originally asked for.

In announcing the order, the DEP said in a statement that its approval “requires an unprecedented level of environmental and natural resource protection in the permitting of Central Maine Power’s New England Clean Energy Connect Project.”

But opponents to the project were quick to dismiss the permit order as doing little to protect Maine’s environment and resources.

“Based on our initial review, the CMP corridor continues to carve an unacceptable path through a globally significant forested landscape and provides no verifiable reduction in greenhouse gas pollution,” according to a joint statement issued by the Appalachian Mountain Club, Trout Unlimited, and the Natural Resources Council of Maine. “While we appreciate the Department’s attempt to reduce impacts, this remains the wrong project in the wrong place. ”

CMP says the project will provide Maine jobs and cheaper power and has offered Maine $258 million to reduce power bills, improve broadband internet and expand efficient home heating and electric vehicle chargers.

The 145-mile line corridor uses parts of existing CMP power lines and also carves new paths through parts of western Maine to connect to Canadian power systems north of the U.S. border at Beattie Township in far northern Maine.

The draft order, which will be subject to public comment until March 27, is the second key victory for power line advocates in recent months.

In January, CMP won approval of the state’s Land Use Planning Commission, which serves as the zoning and planning board for the state’s unorganized territory. Many of the controversial sections of the proposed line, which is meant to help connect hydro power from Quebec into the New England energy grid, are in unorganized parts of the state.

Friday’s announcement by the DEP also comes just days after state officials announced opponents to the power line expansion had gathered enough voter signatures to place a ballot question on the expansion to voters in November.

Among other things the draft order would require:

The corridor width to be held to 54 feet at its widest point. The original proposal asked for a 150-foot corridor width.

Preservation natural forest canopy or trees at least 35-feet tall along a 14 mile segment of the corridor to protect vulnerable habitat area for wildlife and rare plants.

The conservation of more than 700 acres of deer wintering area and the preservation of soft wood deer travel corridors across the transmission corridor in an important deer wintering area along the Kennebec River.

A prohibition on herbicide use for the first 53.5-mile segment of the corridor.

The order also requires CMP to permanently conserve 40,000 acres of forest in western Maine and provide $1.8 million for a culvert replacement program meant to improve fish habitat, prevent erosion and improve water quality.

The company also needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which said it expects to issue a decision in the next few months, as well as an additional Presidential Permit, that allows the line to cross the U.S. border with Canada.

Before making its final decision, the DEP said it will review and consider all written comments.

Any decision by the DEP could also be challenged by an appeal to the Board of Environmental Protection or in the courts.

This story will be updated.

