Maine’s rural land use regulators on Wednesday approved a controversial electric corridor proposed by Central Maine Power that would cut through more than 50 miles of wild North Woods territory.

Members of the state Land Use Planning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of certifying that CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect was an acceptable use in the areas it would be built and complies with Maine’s land use rules.

The $1 billion electric line, to bring Canadian hydroelectric power to Massachusetts, was proposed in October 2017.

Most of the proposed 145-mile transmission line would run on existing corridors that would be expanded, but roughly one-third would involve new construction in woodland between the Canadian border and Kennebec River.

The corridor would cross a protected area at the Kennebec Gorge and run near another protected area around the Appalachian Trail.

CMP agreed to drill under the Kennebec River to avoid impacting the scenic and popular gorge and said it would plant shrubs to buffer and expanded existing power lines near the Appalachian Trail.

It also would be required to maintain other buffers and replant areas after construction of the power line.

A third protected area, around Beattie Pond near the Canadian border, was a point of contention for the land use panel, which deadlocked on a vote to certify the project in September.

CMP later bought rights to a strip of land that skirts the pond to avoid the protected area. The power line is considered an acceptable use in that area.

An endorsement from the LUPC, which oversees land use regulations in Maine’s unorganized townships and other remote areas, is among the remaining approvals CMP needs to build the transmission corridor.

It also is waiting for a decision from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and other regional and federal approvals.

CMP hopes to get permitting decisions and begin construction by spring 2020, and complete the corridor by 2022, according to a recent presentation of its parent company Avangrid’s third-quarter financial results.

