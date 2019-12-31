The staff that advises Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has issued a report concluding that Central Maine Power’s controversial new transmission corridor project complies with existing land use regulations.

The report, dated Dec. 30, will be used to inform the commissioners’ decision, which is expected Jan. 8 when the commission meets. The commission oversees land use regulations in Maine’s unorganized townships and other remote areas.

An endorsement from LUPC is among the remaining approvals CMP needs to build a new $1 billion transmission corridor to deliver hydro power from Quebec to markets in Massachusetts. It is also waiting for a decision from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and other regional and federal approvals.

