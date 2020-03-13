BRUNSWICK – Mary Jo Penner, wife of Dr. Gregory Penner, and mother of David Penner, Jennifer Penner (Reznicek) and Julie Penner, went to sleep in Jesus at age 59, Jan. 30, 2020.Mary was born Sept. 11, 1960, in Loma Linda, California, to Saleem and Grace Farag.She married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Penner, on March 18, 1979. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary March 18, 2019.Mary received her RN degree from Pacific Union College in Angwin, California, in June 1979. The Penner Family moved to Brunswick, Maine, in June 1990. Mary homeschooled all of her children through high school, and then went on complete her Nurse Practitioner M.S. Degree from Southern Maine University in May 2009.In May of 2016, Mary received her Functional Medicine Certification.Mary loved music and encouraged her children to study music. They blessed many with their talents and programs. She organized several teams to go to Africa to help her parents. Mary had a passion for health, healing and serving others. Her vision for healing became a reality when she opened the doors of Therapia, a Functional Medicine Clinic in September, 2016. Mary will be greatly missed and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kind generous spirit, her commitment to health and healing and her genuine love for everyone. Mary is survived by her husband, Gregory Penner; her children, David and Brittany Penner, Jennifer and Lukas Reznicek and her beloved grandchildren, Lukie and Caleb Reznicek, Julie Penner; her parents, Saleem and Grace Farag; and her two sisters, Arlene Howard and Anna Westermeyer.Due to the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions, the planned service scheduled for March 21 has been postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the orphanage in Zimbabwe, Africa -Further information can be found on the website: newstartchildrenshome.org

