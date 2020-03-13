KENNEBUNK – Veronica M. Magalski, 92, of Kennebunk, Maine, and formerly of Seven Hills, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest child of Peter and Louise (Wiktorowska) Pasela.Beloved wife of Harry Magalski (deceased) for 66 years; mother of two sons, Paul Magalski of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and Michael (Cheryl) Magalski of Kennebunk; grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to five; preceded in death by all her siblings, John, Stella (Pietrzycki), Frank, Raymond, Helen (Zolnowski), Eleanor (Colnar), Julia (Lonczak), Joan (Zbikowski), Eugene and Alexander.Friends may call on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Veronica’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. www.bibbermemorial.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous