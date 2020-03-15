GORHAM – Carole N. Sampson, 74, died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born Dec. 8, 1945 in Westbrook a daughter of Alden and Dorothy (Lamb) Sampson.Carole grew up in Gorham and was a 1964 graduate of Gorham High School. She was an active member of the White Rock Community and the White Rock Free Baptist Church where she spent many years teaching the younger members in Sunday School. Carole was also a member of the White Rock Friendship Club and loved singing and sending and receiving letters. She enjoyed a 34 year career at UNUM. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Sampson and his wife Nancy of Gorham, sisters, Linda Buskey and her husband Edward of Northwood, N.H., and Janet Bender and her husband Ron of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Raymond Sampson and his wife Theresa, Kevin Sampson and his wife Gale, Rhonda Perkins and her husband Randy, Tara MacRae and her husband Chris, and their families. Carole was predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank the staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care of Carole. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18 at the White Rock Free Baptist Church, 300 Sebago Lake Rd., Gorham. Burial will follow at the White Rock Cemetery, Gorham.To express condoles or to participate in Carole’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Donations in Carole’s name may be made to theWhite RockFree Baptist Chruch300 Sebago Lake Rd.Gorham, ME 04038

