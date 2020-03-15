ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Elizabeth E. Irish, 93, died at Westminster Suncoast on March 7, 2020. She was born on Aug. 25, 1926 to Charles and Mildred Emig in Rochester, N.Y. She was a registered nurse who cared for those in sheltered workshops. She was a devoted and hardworking minister’s wife, graciously welcoming both national leaders and guest speakers as well as those in need into her home while raising her children.She loved to travel, especially enjoying her visit to Russia. She raised Monarch butterflies, loved a good opera production. and was a voracious reader. But her very favorite pastime was sharing her home with her family on Sabbath Day Lake in Maine.She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Rev. William A. Irish; her son, Paul D. Irish; her parents; her sisters, Doris Wells and Shirley Vito and her brothers, Charles Jr. and Richard Emig. She is survived by her daughters, Christine I. Morisco (Nick) St. Petersburg, Fla., Deborah Gudz (Tom), Newtown, Conn., and her son, Thomas Irish (Pam) San Francisco, Calif., her daughter-in-law, Sue Duprey, Brooklyn, N.Y.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.There will be a private service at a future date when her ashes and those of her husband will be scattered together in the Memorial Garden at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland where Rev. Irish served as Senior Minister.The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Suncoast Hospice Coral Team. A very special thanks to her aide and primary care giver, Lissa, who was dedicated, compassionate, and amazingly patient for the many years that she cared for Betty.Memorial donations may be made to theSuncoast HospiceFoundation atsuncoasthospicefoundation.orgor sent to5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33760

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous