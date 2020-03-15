OCEAN PARK – A well-known organist and choirmaster, Stewart Frank Shuster, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 87, at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. He was born the son of Frank and Mary Hartman Shuster in Gibbstown, N.J. on April 21, 1932. Stewart was a graduate of Paulsboro High School in Paulsboro, N.J., in 1949. He then went to Glassboro State Teachers College in Glassboro, N.J. to study music. It was there, in 1949, that he met his future wife, Margery Silvers. After graduating from Glassboro State, Stewart attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. There, along with his bride Margery, he honed his skills to become church organist and choir director. He was drafted right after graduating. After a two year stint in the U.S. Army at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Stewart returned to civilian life with Stewart’s and Margery’s new born son, Scott Edward Shuster. His first position was organist and choir director at the First Baptist Church in Heightstown, N.J. Through the pastor of the First Baptist, Norm DePuy, and Don Mason, a former classmate at Westminster Choir College, Stewart, Margery and Scott were introduced to Ocean Park.A couple of years later, Stewart was offered the summer job of organist and choir director for the Ocean Park Association. Thus began a 49 year “summer job” in Maine.Shortly thereafter, the Shuster’s moved to Portland. Stewart was organist and choirmaster for Woodfords Congregational Church, Margery began a long career as a kindergarten teacher in Saco, and Scott grew up in Portland. Stewart subsequently held similar positions at Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland, First Parish Church in Saco, and his current position, The Christian Science Church in Kennebunk. Stewart also over the years conducted the Portland Community Choir, The Magic of Christmas Choir, The Boy Singers of Maine, and the Southern Maine Boys and Girls Chorale. Stewart’s love for music was shared in the lives and hearts of everyone around him.Music was not the only passion for Stewart. He joined the Mason’s in Brotherhood Lodge in Portland, the Hiram Lodge #180 playing the organ, and the Scottish Rite 32 degree Mason playing the organ. He also taught as a public school teacher in Heightstown, N.J., before moving to Maine along with St. Joseph’s College and USM for 20 years. After retirement, Stewart moved to his “special place”, Ocean Park.Stewart was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and his son. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Barbara Shuster; and two grandsons, Stewart and Trevor. Stewart is also survived by a special friend, Russel Whitten and his family.A celebration of life memorial service is planned for this summer in Ocean Park Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

