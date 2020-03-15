GREENVILLE – The love of my life, Kevin James Dwyer, 67, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1952, in Newark, N.J., the son of Joseph James and Marion (Delvin) Dwyer.He went to Staunton Military Academy and graduated from the Garland School and Graham Jr. College in Boston. He was a mailman for 30 years and enjoyed his years in Cape Elizabeth and loved the Northern Maine woods.Kevin was overjoyed when he retired and moved full time to Greenville, gateway to Moosehead Lake. He loved his family, friends and playing the drums. He also enjoyed canoeing, fishing, snowmobiling, moose watching, hiking and just driving the roads in northern Maine. His favorite season was fall and leaf peeking was always the best on his birthday.Kevin was a kind, gentle, loving man always willing to help anyone he could. His knowledge of rock and roll was better than most people. That is why his part time job at the Cumberland County Civic Center in Portland for 16 years was the best part time job he could have had, and he loved it.Kevin is survived by his wife, Mary-Jo Dwyer; son, Mark Dwyer from Scarborough, son Joshua Dwyer from Damariscotta; stepson, Jay Chadbourne and his wife, Miranda, from Saco; grandson, Perry Shepard from Bridgton; grandstepdaughter, Mariah Cranston from Portland; great-grandson, River Shepard from Bridgton; brother, Tom Dwyer and his wife, Elizabeth, from Westfield, N.J., brother, Tim Dwyer and his wife, Paulette, from Greenville, S.C.; sister, Sharon Dwyer from Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten!

