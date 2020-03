SEALE, Ala. – Merle passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 87 in Seale, Ala. at his home.He was born in Biddeford on Aug. 4, 1932 to Noble and Annie Steeves of Buxton. Merle is survived by his sister, Jane Sexton; and his children, Michael, Kathy, Jacqueline and Tammy. He is remembered and loved by all.

