FALMOUTH – Rev. M. Ronald Beinema, 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather and pastor, died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Scarborough. The son of Marvin Lawrence and Beatrice (Sault) Beinema, he was born in Worcester, Mass. on March 26, 1932. He was raised in Whitinsville, Mass. and Bedford, N.H. His parents were very active in their church, which was a major influence on Ron’s decision to go into the ministry, and at age 17 he was the youngest person ever to be enrolled at the Bangor Theological Seminary.He served as a student pastor in Sherman Mills for five years where he met the love of his life and future wife, Janice Smallwood. He served as the pastor of the Sixth St. Church in Auburn for five years, and served for 32 years from 1962-1994 as the pastor of the Falmouth Congregational Church. During this time he received the “Distinguished Alumni Award” from the Bangor Theological Seminary. After his retirement from the Falmouth Congregational Church, he continued to serve in the greater Portland area for the next 20 years as interim pastor for eight churches, finally “retiring” at the age of 80. A natural storyteller, Ron’s sermons and children’s stories were engaging and heartwarming. He laced his sermons with stories and illustrations that captivated his congregations. His close relationships with his parishioners allowed him to personalize his services, whether it be a marriage or funeral service. His love for children was clear from the time and care he spent on preparation for his weekly children’s stories, as the children would flock to the front of the church to participate in whatever story he was going to tell. This love continued even into his last months on earth where he enjoyed watching children play at the indoor playground where he liked to eat his lunch. Always a pastor and educator, Ron saw the need in 1976 to form a support group for parents of gay and lesbian children of the church. Ronald was a leader for the Protestant Hospital Ministry Board, and was instrumental in the founding of the Southern Maine Pastoral Counseling Center. Ron was often called upon by the Chief of Police when tragic news needed to be communicated, it was understood that it would be delivered in a warm and compassionate way. Ron was a strong supporter of the ecumenical movement in Maine, and fostered a spirit of cooperation among the various churches in the community. For his endeavors he was awarded the 1993 Ecumenical Achievement Award from the Maine Council of Churches for outstanding contribution to ecumenical activities. Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Beinema of Falmouth; his daughters, Marilee Beinema of Portland, Faith Berardi and her husband David of Hampton Falls N.H., and Erin Beinema of Falmouth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Spring, and Lana; and his nieces, Keri and Melinda, and nephews, Derek and Alan. He was predeceased by his sister, Diann Carroll. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for later this spring to be held at the Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., Falmouth. Arrangements are under the care of Lindquist Funeral Home. Please visit www.Lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Ron’s tribute page and sign his online guestbook. Donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the Falmouth Congregational Church Memorial Fund.

