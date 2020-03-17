Annelise Rickberg 1932 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Annelise Rickberg, 88, of Bath, passed away on Thursday, March, 12, 2020 at Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick. Lise was born on Jan. 7, 1932 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she grew up. She graduated from the Scandinavian Academy of Fashion Design in Copenhagen, Denmark’s leading fashion and couture academy, and continued to educate herself as a seamstress. Lise had an eye for design and a talent for making fashionable clothes, quilts and other sewn household items. She married Jesper Hoem and had two children. In the early seventies she married Bengt Rickberg, and they moved to California in 1975. Around 1986 they moved to Bath where they lived until Lise moved to Hill House Assisted Living in 2017. Lise was a private person, and those who knew her appreciated her friendship. She was predeceased by her husband Bengt in May 2011. She is survived by her son Mikkel Hoem and wife Soes, and her daughter Signe Berntsen and husband Michael; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Burial will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.co m Those who wish to honor Lise may make a donation to: Midcoast Humane Society www.midcoasthumane.org

