Audrey Ann Dingley 1943 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Audrey Ann Dingley, 76, of Brunswick, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on Oct. 14, 1943, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Galuza) Dingley. Audrey was the youngest of three children. Her youth was spent in the Days Ferry area on a farm later known as the Campbell family’s place. She attended Woolwich schools in her early years and later was enrolled in Bath schools when her folks moved to Milan Street in Bath. Graduating from Morse High School around 1963 she was an exceptionally gifted student graduating with high honors. She later attended the University of Maine graduating in the mid 60’s. Her professional education continued and she achieved a Master’s Degree Her early work career was as a social worker in New York City. After a few years she moved back to Maine and was hired as a Tech and Computer expert within the Maine Secretary of State’s office. She was a pioneer in the computer field and was instrumental in seeing Maine advance its own tech capabilities. Audrey was a bit of an introvert though very respectful of her roots. All along her travels and her life she never missed a family gathering of the Galuza clan at her dear Aunt Claudia’s house in Brunswick, mostly Thanksgivings, Christmas, or Easter celebrations. She made a true effort to see and be seen with her extended family. In later life Audrey had a small circle of close friends who helped her along her Spiritual Path. Audrey was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Richard Dingley. She is survived by a brother, Robert Dingley; several cousins; and nephews. There will be a graveside service held in the spring of 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous