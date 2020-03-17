Richard P. Siegel 1946 – 2020 DURHAM – Richard P. Siegel, 73, of Durham died on March 10, 2020 at CMMC in Lewiston. Rich was born on Sept. 20, 1946 in Passaic, N.J., a son of the late Churchill and Katherine (Perry) Siegel. He attended local schools,went on to receive a BA in history from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J., and took post graduate courses in law enforcement and leadership given by the Federal Government. Rich was a Special Agent with U.S. Customs Service from 1970-1998 and later was the program coordinator for Home to Home, a local social services non-profit. He was a member of Orr’s Bailey Yacht Club (OBYC), Capitol City Gun Club, Lincoln County Gun Club, NRA, as well as ACHSIA (Association of Customs & HSI Special Agents. Rich enjoyed boating, target shooting, hunting with his bird dog, walking, and playing tennis Rich is survived by Bunny (Morgan), his wife of 49 years; daughters Dawn Siegel and her husband Jeff Starrick of Duxbury, Mass., Erin LeCompt and her husband Bobby LeCompt of Spring Hill, Tenn.; his grandchildren Camden, Tucker, and Rylee; as well as by his beloved black lab, Callie. A graveside service will be held in May at Lunt Memorial Cemetery and a Commemoration of Life in July at OBYC. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalterntives.net ln lieu of flowers, contributions to: Tunnel2Towers.org

