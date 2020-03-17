PORTLAND – Stephen C. Broydrick, 67, passed away on March 14, 2020, after a spirited 24-year debate with brain cancer. He actually won that debate – his most recent surgery revealed no additional cancer – but the surgery left him with deficits he was not able to overcome. There is great sadness among his family and friends, but great relief that he no longer feels the effects of his struggle and can finally shoot hoops with the best of them.The family is deeply grateful to the outstanding medical professionals who have graced Steve’s path over the years. Most recently, our abiding gratitude goes to the remarkable staff at The Cedars for their caring and attention as Steve took his final steps toward heaven.Born in 1952 in Boston to Walter (Bibs) and Priscilla Broydrick, Steve began life in Braintree which ensured a lifelong love of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics. He caught a ball that was tossed to him by Carl Yasztremski when he was about 6, and we still have the ball in a place of honor. After singing the National Anthem for the Portland SeaDogs for many seasons, he was invited to sing the Anthem at Fenway and at a Spring Training game in Florida. Visiting the Garden for a Celtics game was exciting well beyond childhood, especially when Steve brought his son to a game.Steve grew up in Clark’s Summit, Pa. He graduated from Abbington Heights High School and Williams College in Mass. While at Williams, he became an accomplished guitarist and used his musical prowess as a chick magnet. He also majored in political economy, which has been an ongoing interest in his life. He moved to Wisconsin to help his brother win his state legislative race, and then launched his career in cable television sales in Portland for Home Theater Network, followed by a stint with the Times Mirror cable movie service, Spotlight, in Los Angeles.It was during their stay in L.A., that Steve and his wife, Paula, decided to come back to Maine so he could start his own customer service training company, which he ran successfully for 18 years, including the publication of two books and providing customized seminars to industries as varied as cable tv and medical practices. His passion was to encourage people to improve their own attitudes and bring that positive outlook to their work and customers.Steve’s own positive attitude made life worth living during the 24 years since his brain cancer diagnosis. Though diminished in his public speaking ability, he was undiminished in his effort to remain positive, to accept what life brought and face it with courage and good humor. The foundation for his strength was his faith in a loving God and his devotion to the Catholic church. He made a difference in all of our lives.Steve was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Lynne Louise Broydrick.He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Paula; his son, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Bridget; and his precious granddaughter, Clodagh, who made Steve smile just by saying, “Hi, Pops.” He is also survived by his brother, Bill and his wife, Cindi; his brother-in-law, Bob Kline; and nieces and nephews whom he treasured.A memorial celebration will be planned at a time when the corona virus is not a limiting factor and will probably involve bowling. To view Stephen’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.comSteve would be honored by any contributions you’d like to make to your favorite charity. He believedstrongly in generosity.

