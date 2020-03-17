WESTBROOK – Jean Harriet “Meme” Raymond Crosby, 83, died peacefully at her home in Westbrook on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 83. Jean was born on Dec. 31, 1936, in Westbrook. Jean graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955 where she met her husband of 49 years, William. Jean also maintained lifelong friendships with peers from that graduating class. Jean’s greatest joy was caring for her family, especially her three grandchildren who she looked after almost every day as they grew up. Jean relished opportunities to bring her family and friends together for holiday celebrations. As an enthusiastic entertainer and hostess, she took great pride in ensuring the comfort and happiness of her guests. The kind and generous nature that Jean modeled lives on in those that she leaves behind. A lifelong Westbrook resident, Jean could be seen getting her daily exercise on the banks of Presumpscot River with her devoted sister, Carolyn. She also enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle, playing bridge with her friends, and taking the occasional trip to the casino. Jean will be remembered for her commitment to her family, her love of children and her lifelong connection to the community of Westbrook.Jean is survived by her sister, Carolyn Raymond Robichaud and Arthur “Rocky” Robichaud of Westbrook; her son, Bruce Crosby and Beth Bernard of Westbrook; her grandson, Tyler Crosby of Westbrook; her granddaughter, Jessica Long of Portland, Oregon; her grandson, Jason Long and Allison Caros Long of Buckfield; her two great-grandchildren, Bella and William; and many other family members and friends including Diane Dyer of Windham; Darleen Crosby of Buxton; and Tim Davis of Standish. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William “Be” Crosby of Westbrook, and her daughter, Brenda Long Davis of Standish. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Wesbrook, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Jean’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to theMarch of DimesDonation Processing CenterP.O. Box 18819Atlanta, GA 31126online: https://www.marchofdimes.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous