NEW HIRES

• Lindsay Barrett joined Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth as a preschool teacher.

Barrett has 15 years’ experience as an early childhood educator, literacy specialist and education writer.

• Dana Falsetta joined the Animal Welfare Society’s Canine Training Department as a behavior and training program coordinator.

Falsetta previously worked as a certified professional dog trainer and certified behavior consultant canine with Philly Unleashed Dog Training.

• Rick Lees joined Stonewall Kitchen as chief financial officer.

Lees brings a range of experience in the consumer products sector in corporate and operational finance. Most recently, he was CFO of Ocean Spray.

PROMOTIONS

• Stonewall Kitchen announced two promotions:

Natalie King was promoted to chief sales and marketing officer.

King, sister of Stonewall Kitchen’s founder, Jonathan King, has been with the company for 24 years. She was previously the executive vice president.

Dean Frost was named chief operating officer. He has been with the company for nine years and previously served as director of logistics.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

• Berman & Simmons attorney Benjamin Gideon became a fellow of The American College of Trial Lawyers.

Gideon is a partner at Berman & Simmons and has been practicing at the firm for 17 years. He is a member of the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar Professional Ethics Commission, Maine State Bar Association, American Association for Justice, American Bar Association, and the Maine Trial Lawyers Association.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

• The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland named two new members to its board of directors.

Simon Hebert is a project manager at Hebert Construction.

Jason Lindstrom is president and chief executive officer at Evergreen Credit Union.

