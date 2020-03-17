WASHINGTON, D.C.

Waynflete team headed to National Science Bowl

A team of Waynflete School students from Portland won their regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl® last weekend and will compete in the national finals this spring in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of Energy sponsors the event.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette congratulated Waynflete students for their participation in the event, which is considered to be one of the premier academic competitions across the country in preparing America’s next-generation for future success in the ever-expanding fields of science, technology, and engineering.

“We congratulate Waynflete School in advancing to the national finals, where they will continue to showcase their talents as the top minds in math and science,” said Brouillette.

The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.

Waynflete is one of just 16 middle school and 16 high school teams to advance to this final leg of the competition, to be held from April 30 to May 4.

For more details, go to science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.

WELLS

Hundreds of kids raise $15,300 jumping rope

More than 300 Wells Elementary School students gathered in the school’s gymnasium recently to jump rope and raise nearly $15,300 in pledges, benefiting the American Heart Association.

The gathering was part of the school’s annual “Kids Heart Challenge,” formerly known as “Jump Rope for Heart.” Since the program was introduced in 1987 through the school’s physical education teacher Kathy Calo, student participants have raised a total of $256,528 for this healthy heart cause.

Twelve high school artists win awards

Twelve Wells High School Art Department students recently won awards at the 2020 Maine Region Scholastic Art Awards competition for their work representing categories of art portfolio, ceramics, digital art, drawing and illustration, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, and sculpture.

Those students and the awards they received include: Lilly Arbelo, Silver Key in Drawing & Illustration; Trevor Bickford, Honorable Mention in Jewelry; Nathan Dedeo, Gold Key in Jewelry and Silver Key in Jewelry; Ash Dolan, Gold Key in Mixed Media; Abigail Durost, Honorable Mention for Portfolio (collection of eight works), two Honorable Mentions in Digital Art, and Honorable Mention in Painting; Matthew Elderkin, Honorable Mention in Ceramics & Glass; Natalie Hanagan, Honorable Mention in Photography and Honorable Mention in Drawing & Illustration; Katie Plourde, Honorable Mention in Sculpture; Nora Stevens, Honorable Mention in Ceramics & Glass; Alyssa Wallingford, Silver Key in Ceramics & Glass; Gwen Wallingford, Honorable Mention for Portfolio (collection of eight works); and Savanah Wilder, Gold Key in Sculpture and Honorable Mention in Sculpture.

Nathan Dedeo and Trevor Bickford are students of Meredith Radford; the other 10 are students of Emily Knight.

The winner art works of Gold and Silver Key winners were displayed at the Maine College of Art in Portland. The work of Gold Key recipients Nathan Dedeo, Ash Dolan, and Savanah Wilder will new advance to the national level of competition.

This year, more than 1,000 Maine students entered this regional competition, a first step in the prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Awards founded in 1923.

Wrestling team recognized as Class B champs

The Wells Ogunquit Community School District School Committee has recognized the Wells High School Wrestling team for being named MPA Class B Team State Champions and Class B Duals State Champions in that new wrestling tournament.

Presenting a certificate of recognition to each team member was committee chair Helena Ackerson, co-chair Jason Vennard and Wells-Ogunquit CSD Superintendent Jim Daly.

Coach Scott Lewia, who’s been the wrestling team’s head coach since 2007, said,“This year was one of our most successful seasons at Wells High School.”

Coach Lewia also noted the team’s other achievements this past season, including winning the Franklin Savings Bank Invitational Tournament at Mountain Valley High School, the Atlantic Invitational Wrestling Tournament for the first time since 1989, and, for the fourth consecutive year, the Class B South Regionals followed by the Class B State Championship.

The Class B Duals Team Tournament is a new event this year.

SANFORD

SHS senior Peter Cusack to receive Principal’s Award

Peter Cusack, a Sanford High School senior, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award in recognition of his academic achievement and citizenship.

The school’s principal, Matthew Peterman, noted, “Peter is a great example of a student who works extremely hard and finds excellence in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. This quiet young man goes about his business every day and he very much deserves this recognition. He is a positive role model for our students.”

Cusack and Peterman will attend an honors luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on April 4, along with other award winners and their principals. All honorees will be recognized with MPA pins, individual plaques and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost. Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

BELFAST

Festival of art seeking exhibitors

The 18th Annual Festival of Art, sponsored by the Senior College at Belfast, is seeking artists to exhibit one piece of their work June 4-7 at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center, Route 3.

This non-juried display is open to amateur and professional artists, age 50 and above, who reside in Maine for some part of the year. Just one piece of their work will be selected for the four-date exhibit. Artists will have an opportunity to offer their work for sale if they wish, without fee or commission.

The registration period to apply is by March 31. Registration forms and information are available by e-mail at [email protected], on the Senior College Website at belfastseniorcollege.org, or by calling and leaving a message at the Senior College office at 338-8033.

BIDDEFORD

Catholic Charities awarded two-year, $66,000 grant

Catholic Charities has been awarded a two-year grant from United Way of York County totaling $66,000 to support two of its community outreach programs.

Independent Support Services will receive a total grant of $16,000 to support senior citizens in the community and homemaker services that enable them to remain living independently at home. Since 1967, this program has provided homemaker services statewide for seniors and individuals with disabilities, including in-home assistance with housekeeping, groceries, meal preparation and laundry.

The Agency’s St. Louis Child Development Center also is a recipient of a grant totaling $50,000 to support early childhood development and ensure access to quality child care for all children of all faiths from 6 weeks to age 7, providing developmentally appropriate learning opportunities along with enrichments such as art, music and play to meet children’s educational needs along with the need for a safe and nurturing environment. Fifty percent of the children enrolled at St. Louis are from low-income families. The center is rated as the highest quality center by the State of Maine (Step 4) and is nationally accredited by the Council of Accreditation.

To learn more, visit ccmaine.org or call (800) 781-8550.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: