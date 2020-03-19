Lucille (Bisson) Wilkins 1946 – 2019 BRUNSWICK – Lucille (Bisson) Wilkins, 73, of Brunswick, passed away at Maine Medical Center early morning, December 29th, 2019. She was born March 19, 1946 She was preceded by her son Harry Downs Jr., mother-in-law Althea Davidson, brother-in-law Gerald Pelkey, and her parents Lorraine and Paul Bisson. She leaves behind her husband of 40 years, David Pelkey of Brunswick, daughter Lauri Ivers of Topsham, daughter Kathy Winn and husband Richard of Colorado, daughter-in-law Bonnie Day of Topsham, step daughter Lisa Fox and husband Pat of North Carolina, step daughter Teri Chester and husband Darrell of Florida, and step-son Michael Pelkey and wife Tracy of Florida. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Derek, Ryan and his wife Coze, Blake, Reid, Alec, Jake, Grant, Dylan, Logan, Nicole, Andrew, John, James, Thomas, and great-grand daughter Charlotte Grace. Lucille was the fourth child of 11, born on March 19, 1946, to the late Paul and Lorraine Bisson of Topsham Maine. She is survived by her siblings Louise of Gardiner, Raymond and his wife Carol of Brunswick, Roger and his wife Carol of Topsham, Priscille and husband Doug of Topsham, Robert and wife Paula of Topsham, Arthur and wife Diane of Topsham, Marie and husband James of Topsham, Denise and her partner Rose-Marie of Lisbon, Doris and husband Nicholas of Washington, and Andrew and wife Tina of Topsham. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She lived in Brunswick for the past 40 years with her husband David Pelkey. She did the bookkeeping for David’s business, Expressway Used Cars, and the two of them traveled to car auctions almost weekly until December 2018. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 40’s, she opened The Wig Shop in 1990, which she ran until the beginning of 2019. She wanted to provide a much-needed service to other cancer patients suffering with the side effects from chemotherapy. Her kindness and compassion always made her customers feel at ease when they were going through such difficult times in their lives. She was also known for being a wonderful cook. Her collection of cookbooks, salt and pepper shakers, and the smiles on her family’s faces while eating her food were some of the great joys in her life. Lucille always put others before herself. She was the most loving, beautiful, wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother anyone could ever wish for. She will be forever loved and missed. Happy Birthday in Heaven! “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. … Proverbs 31:31 (LEB) Happy Birthday in Heaven, Mumma. There was no funeral service per her request, however, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in Maine, summer 2020.

