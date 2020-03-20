The general assistance officers for the towns of Kennebunk, Arundel and Kennebunkport, together with Community Outreach Services and the Kennebunk Rotary Club’s CS3 initiative announced Friday, March 20, the formation of the Hunger Emergency Relief Effort (HERE).

The program is designed to ensure a reliable supply of food to all residents of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, with a primary focus on those who are needy, elderly, ill or otherwise challenged in accessing commercially available food supplies.

“We recognize that there may citizens concerned about their ability to continue receiving adequate food and other supplies during the coronavirus emergency,” said Robert “Bob” MacKenzie, Kennebunk chief of police and a Rotary Club director. “We are pleased that each of the groups primarily concerned in meeting this need – the three towns, COS and the CS3 initiative of the Kennebunk Rotary – have come together to make sure no resident goes without during what is for many a stressful time.”

In addressing needs for food and other critical supplies, Community Outreach Services, from its headquarters at St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk, will be the primary provider of goods, both by way of its regular Friday morning Produce Pantry and by personal delivery, to those unable to leave their homes.

Residents needing to access these services should direct their requests and questions to their respective town general assistance officers:

Arundel: 207-985-4201, ext. 113 or email [email protected]

Kennebunk: 207-985-2102, ext. 1342 or email [email protected]

Kennebunkport: 207-967-4401 or email [email protected]

“While the medical and economic situation, of course, gives us cause for concern, we at COS are delighted that the people of Kennebunk, Arundel and Kennebunkport have been generous in recent weeks with both their funds and their time and skills,” said Mark Jago, executive director of Community Outreach Services, in a written statement. “We are well supplied with food and other household supplies, and we are fully staffed with volunteers at the food bank and in providing delivery service. We welcome the opportunity to join with the GA officers and with the CS3 initiative in meeting these critical needs at a time when our communities are joining hands to meet the needs of all our citizens.”

