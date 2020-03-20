ATLANTA — Todd Gurley didn’t wait long to find his new NFL home.

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait long to celebrate the deal.

“WE GOT HIM,” the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons.

The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal, which will not be official until Gurley, a former University of Georgia star, passes a physical. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.

• The Falcons also re-signed safety Sharrod Neasman to a one-year contract.

BRONCOS: Denver agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it’s worth $16 million, with all but $2.5 million guaranteed.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon held out for the first three weeks of the 2019 and struggled after he rejoined the team, averaging only 3.8 yards per carry. He finished with 908 scrimmage yards after recording more than 1,200 yards in three straight seasons.

SAINTS: Left guard Andrus Peat agreed to a five-year contract, keeping him in New Orleans and virtually ensuring the club’s entire 2019 starting offensive line will remain intact for the coming season.

A person familiar with the contract said it is worth a total of $57.5 million.

• Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis says free-agent defensive back and special teams regular Justin Hardee has agreed to a one-year contract.

VIKINGS: Everson Griffen and his agent announced that the defensive end will not re-sign with the team because of salary-cap constraints.

Griffen is the longest-tenured player on the team, having played 10 seasons. He had eight sacks in 2019.

JETS: New York is bringing back linebacker Neville Hewitt and cornerback Arthur Maulet, both of whom filled in as solid starters last season after injuries to other players.

Both players got one-year contracts. Hewitt’s contract is worth $2 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

CHIEFS: Kansas City agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton, the first significant deal the Super Bowl champions have made since the start of free agency.

COWBOYS: Dallas is bringing back several depth players, reaching agreements with linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March and offensive lineman Joe Looney.

BROWNS: Cleveland added another veteran safety to its secondary, agreeing to terms with Andrew Sendejo on a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

Sendejo, 32, played for Minnesota and Philadelphia last season.

LIONS: Detroit agreed to terms with cornerback Tony McRae.

McRae is entering his fourth NFL season. He spent the past two with Cincinnati and splitting 2017 between Cincinnati and Baltimore. He originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted rookie.

BUCCANEERS: Tackle Joe Haeg agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

The fifth-year pro spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 and started 35 of 55 games he played for the Colts.

COLTS: Indianapolis re-signed backup offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defensive end and special teams ace Lerentee McCray.

The deal is worth $1.047 million, which includes a $910,000 base salary and a $137,500 signing bonus.

BILLS: Buffalo agreed to one-year contract with backup safety Dean Marlowe.

