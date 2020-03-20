Recreation cancellations
All youth and adult recreation programs have been suspended until further notice due to the ongoing health and safety situation. Further updates on the status of upcoming programs will be available at standishrec.com.
School lunches
SAD 6 schools are offering free meals to all children under age 18 on weekdays while schools are closed. Meals will include lunch for the day of pickup and breakfast for the following day. Pickup is at the front doors of Buxton Center Elementary, Edna Libby Elementary, George E. Jack Elementary and H. B. Emery Elementary, 8:30-9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, visit the SAD 6 School Nutrition Facebook page or bonnyeagle.org.
Easter breakfast
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is scheduled for April 4 at the Standish Municipal Center. The event includes pancakes, pictures with the Easter Bunny and an indoor Easter egg hunt. Breakfast requires preregistration, begins at 8 a.m. and costs $5 per person for anyone over 2 years old. The Easter egg hunt begins at 8:30 a.m. and is free. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.
