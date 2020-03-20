Look for the helpers

All About Gray and New Gloucester’s Facebook page has all kinds of helpers available in this time of stress.

Various members of the First Congregation Church of Gray are willing to run important errands locally. Call the church office at 657-4279 for more information.

There is an ongoing food drive around 9 Portland Road, collecting for the senior complex nearby. Donate whatever you can spare.

Anyone needing food, regardless of residency, is welcome at the Gray Community Food Pantry, located in the basement of the First Congregational Church of Gray, Parish House, 5 Brown St. The pantry is open from 12:30-3 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of every month. For emergency or direct food assistance inquiries, contact Donna Rand at 671-4458. Monetary donations can be mailed to Gray Community Food Pantry, c/o Jan Nowinski Gray, ME 04039.

Explore Gray

The “Explore Gray” banners you will be seeing around town are part of a campaign to invite residents and visitors to explore Gray businesses, places of natural interest and historic sites. The 12 banners are part of a 47-banner promotional campaign headed by the Community and Economic Development Committee. The seasonal banner design was created in-house by the committee and funded in part by both their budget and community donations. If you would like to sponsor the banner project, please reach out to the committee by email at [email protected] The Community and Economic Development Committee is suggesting donations start at $100. Grant writing help is also welcome.

Patriots helping vets

Every Friday through Oct. 16, Gray-New Gloucester High School Patriots are collecting personal care supplies for veterans in need. If you have excess useful items, such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, soap, new socks, hats and undershirts, drop them off at the high school any day it is open or at American Legion Post 86 any day after 3 p.m. Travel sizes are welcome, too. High school personnel, Carol Clark and Jennfier Simons, and all the students are motivated to help as many veterans as possible.

Parking ban reminder

The winter parking ban in town is in effect through April 15. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: