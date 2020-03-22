WESTBROOK – Arlene Ayers, 86, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on March 14, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 9, 1933 in Dover-Foxcroft to Kenneth and Lena (Andrews) Severance. As a young child, Arlene and her family moved to Portland and she graduated from Portland High School in 1952.While attending Portland High School, Arlene met Robert L. Ayers Sr. Arlene and Bob were high school sweethearts and married on Oct. 9, 1952.Arlene was a homemaker raising six children during the day and worked a few evening jobs at Verrill and Dana and C.H. Robinson.Arlene was predeceased by her mother, Lena, in 1998; her brother, Earl Sawyer, in 1998 and her brother, Harvey Sawyer, in 2000. She is also predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, in 2009.Arlene is survived by her six children, Robert L. Ayers Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Vail, Ariz., Roderick Ayers and his wife, Sandra, of Warren, R.I., Karen Fusco and her husband, Anthony “Tony”, of Portland, Brian Ayers and his wife, Pauline, of Mechanic Falls, Darryl Ayers and his wife, Kelly, of Newburgh and Duane Ayers and his wife, Janice, of Westbrook. Arlene is survived by two brothers, Clifford Severance and his wife, Wilma, of Milo and Ernest Severance of Andover. Arlene is survived by her 13 grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her eighth great-grandchild in June 2020. Arlene is also survived by her beloved Papillion, CeCe, who provided companionship to her for many years.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.To view a full obituary or to leave Arlene’s family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene’s memory may be made toAnimal Refuge Leagueof Greater Portland,an organization near and dear to her heart.217 Landing Rd.Westbrook, ME 04092

